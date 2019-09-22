Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.33. 1,666,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,891. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.35 and a 200-day moving average of $277.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.