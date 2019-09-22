Thunder Token Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Upbit. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $12.26 million and $258,781.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.52 or 0.05236192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027281 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

