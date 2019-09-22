Ties.DB Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $271,310.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Over the last week, Ties.DB has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00203003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.01184621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

