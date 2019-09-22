Time New Bank (TNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $968,415.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinBene, C2CX and Bibox. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $968,415.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00204892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bibox, C2CX, CoinBene, BigONE, OKEx, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

