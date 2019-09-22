Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1,042.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

