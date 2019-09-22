Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 323,371 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,371 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,623. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

