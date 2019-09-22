Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,751,000 after purchasing an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.08. The company had a trading volume of 75,073,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,606,805. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.84 and a 200-day moving average of $289.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

