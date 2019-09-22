Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $1,625,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,391,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,512,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $2,037,571. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, May 31st. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

