Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 101,469 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 73.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,469 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.65. 11,063,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a market cap of $343.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

