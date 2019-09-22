Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 12,085 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $618,297,000 after purchasing an additional 616,591 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,843,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $617,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,500 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.60. 22,208,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,972,978. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

