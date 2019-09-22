Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 9,971 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $196.94. 3,068,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,807. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.38. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

