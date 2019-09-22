Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 195,817 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,404,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.64. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

