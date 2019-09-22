TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $590.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on TransDigm Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $546.25.

TDG opened at $527.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.68. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $307.36 and a one year high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total value of $8,207,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.08, for a total value of $5,138,892.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,092.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,933 shares of company stock worth $154,862,065. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,836,000 after buying an additional 771,898 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,944,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

