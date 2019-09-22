TransferCoin Trading Down 39% Over Last 7 Days (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Upbit. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $102,881.00 and $394.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,072,874 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

