Travala Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.26 or 0.05281926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Travala

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala’s official website is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala.

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

