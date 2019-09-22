Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $156.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $177.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

NYSE:TRV opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,784 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 140.2% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

