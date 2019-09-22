Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth $3,042,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth $22,514,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trex by 321.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 148,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Trex by 130.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 179,351 shares during the last quarter.

Trex stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 785,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,459. Trex has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

