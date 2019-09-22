Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) to report ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($0.96). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Claire Lockey sold 40,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $1,498,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,326 shares of company stock worth $4,060,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tricida by 1,586.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tricida by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.13. 153,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.83. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.