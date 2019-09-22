Triggers Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Triggers token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. Triggers has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00203463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.01194385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe.

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

