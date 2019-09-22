Truegame Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $385,393.00 and $43,844.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00202480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.01173789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

