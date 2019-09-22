TrustNote 24 Hour Volume Hits $128.00 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One TrustNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustNote has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. TrustNote has a total market cap of $90,218.00 and $128.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00203751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.01198874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00091340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.