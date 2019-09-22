U.CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,935.00 (UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. U.CASH has a market cap of $22.72 million and approximately $21,935.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U.CASH has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One U.CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00203463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.01194385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

U.CASH Profile

U.CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. U.CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U.CASH

U.CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U.CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U.CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

