UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.41 Billion Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,094,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191,449 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,409,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,171,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,481. The firm has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

