UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,982,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of IBM worth $549,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in IBM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 115,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.88. 5,198,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.93.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on IBM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

