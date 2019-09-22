UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 74,155 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,084,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Comcast worth $1,018,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,035,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,051,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

