UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 720,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $644,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $51,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,696.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $225,887.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,897 shares of company stock worth $46,112,670. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.20. 11,732,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,955. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.