UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 49,381 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Ecolab worth $381,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Ecolab by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ecolab by 1,117.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Ecolab by 1,042.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upped their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.32. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

