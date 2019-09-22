UBS Group Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.66 ($108.91).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €93.10 ($108.26) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.30.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.