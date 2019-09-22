UBS Group Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.47 ($92.41).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €80.44 ($93.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €79.27. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.