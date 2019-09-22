Unified Trust Company N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.3% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,419. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,897,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,853 shares of company stock worth $21,215,994. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

