Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 2,428 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.6% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,998,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

TJX stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,140. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

