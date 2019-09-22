Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.15.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,990. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

