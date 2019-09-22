Unobtanium Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.97 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $948.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $64.51 or 0.00641382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,049.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.03059361 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,010 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

