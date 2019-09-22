USDK Price Tops $0.99 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One USDK token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00009887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.30 million and $18.83 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00203064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.01184937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00089945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

