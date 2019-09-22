USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.46 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. USDK has a total market cap of $28.46 million and $17.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010027 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. In the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00207438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.01199128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00092031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018235 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

