Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 2,667,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

