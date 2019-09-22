Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,072,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

