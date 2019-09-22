Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.25% of Hubbell worth $159,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,182,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 93.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $131.20. 566,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,079. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

