Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Kemper worth $178,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,425,000 after buying an additional 340,742 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 116.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,671,000 after buying an additional 422,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after buying an additional 55,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,814,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 785.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after buying an additional 389,152 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes purchased 2,600 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KMPR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 537,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

