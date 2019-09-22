Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,848 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $233,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $412,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,164.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 810,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.61. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $192.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

