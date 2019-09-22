Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $250,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 14.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,527,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,566,000 after buying an additional 189,260 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 763.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1,538.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.04. 2,422,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,111. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average of $131.09.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

