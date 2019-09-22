Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,251 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland makes up approximately 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.59% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $361,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADM remained flat at $$40.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,089,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,818. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

