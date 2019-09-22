Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,813,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,380. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $349.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

