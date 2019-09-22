Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 889,695 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 748,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.54% and a negative net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.