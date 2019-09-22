Viuly (VIU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Viuly token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and Livecoin. Viuly has a market capitalization of $77,578.00 and $923.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viuly has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.00 or 0.05237387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Viuly

Viuly is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,905,775 tokens. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viuly is viuly.io. Viuly’s official message board is medium.com/@Viuly. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viuly Token Trading

Viuly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viuly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

