Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 188.47 ($2.46).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 159.52 ($2.08) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.20. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,602 ($20.93).

In other news, insider Nick Read bought 387,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £484,860 ($633,555.47). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

