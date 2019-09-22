Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.93 ($60.38).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNA shares. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.20 ($66.51) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

VNA stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €44.15 ($51.34). 5,218,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a fifty-two week high of €48.93 ($56.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.93.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

