VouchForMe Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. VouchForMe has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $12,095.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00203024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.01173786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

