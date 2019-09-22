W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of W. R. Berkley worth $225,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 846,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,556. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

