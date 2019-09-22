Wabi Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wabi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wabi token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00203751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.01198874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00091340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wabi is wacoin.io. Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico.

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wabi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

